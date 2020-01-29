Derry community worker Peter McDonald says new men's shed in Leafair will combat loneliness and promote good health

Leafair Community Association celebrated the launch of their men’s shed project and the completion of their reimaging mural last week.

Peter McDonald from Leafair Community Association said: “We are delighted to have launched our new workshop. It’s a new and exciting opportunity for men of all ages in the area to overcome social isolation, depression and other life limiting conditions.

Peter McDonald, Leafair Community Association with the Housing Executive's Eddie Doherty Area Manager and Isobel Kelly Patch Manager, Cara Hunter Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Eddie Breslin Housing Executive Good Relations Officer, Councillor Sandra Duffy and Ciara Ferguson, Greater Shantallow Partnership Manager with attendees at the Leafair Mens Shed building opening and reimaging project mural unveiling.

“We all know loneliness and isolation is an issue in our society. Our men’s shed is a brilliant way to allow men to deal with health challenges more easily, to get together and talk, learn new skills and create things."

Peter also said: “Our thanks must go to the Department for Communities who provided the funding for the workshop, and to the Housing Executive on whose land the workshop is on.”

With funding and assistance from the Housing Executive and the Department for Communities, this busy community group has extended its cultural hub in the estate to offer men’s shed facilities.

The new men’s shed is located in the heart of Leafair Park offering a dedicated community space for men from all over to meet, talk and create practical items in a fun and friendly environment, while at the same time combatting loneliness and isolation.

The Leafair men's shed and workshop.

Local Housing Executive Area Manager, Eddie Doherty, was also at the launch.

He said: “The Housing Executive was happy to assist Leafair Community Association and help them expand their successful community hub. It is well known that getting men to talk about mental health can be a challenge and this facility in the heart of the community is ideally placed to reach out to those in need."

“The reimaging project is also very welcome, it has enhanced this part of the estate and brings to the fore a topic that is very much in the spotlight.

“Community projects like this are a vital part of our work to promote positive relationships in our estates.”

Inside the Leafair mens shed.

The reimaging project encourages people to save the earth, with images of sea animals and wildlife in danger of extinction. This was achieved with permission from Power NI, who owns the generator building.

Leafair Community Association always welcomes new members, anyone interested can call 028 7135 3735 or message their Facebook page: @leafairmensworkshop