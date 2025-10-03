Derry council urges adoption of Caoimhé’s Law on sharing of fatal RTC imagery and video

Derry City and Strabane District Council will call on the Executive to adopt Caoimhé’s Law “as a matter of urgency”.

Caoimhé’s Law is a proposed piece of legislation that would make it a criminal offence to share images or videos of victims at the scene of a fatal or critical road traffic collision without lawful authority or family consent, circulate such material before families are officially notified, use it for commercial purposes, or publish images without PSNI or relevant authorities’ approval.

At September’s Full Council meeting independent councillor Jason Barr proposed that council write to the Justice Minister and all MLAs to request the drafting of legislation is prioritised.

The proposal added: “This Council expresses its deepest sympathy to the families affected by the unauthorised recording, sharing, and circulation of images and videos taken at the scenes of fatal or critical road traffic collisions.

“[Council] condemns the increasing trend of individuals and media outlets capturing and distributing distressing footage of victims without consent, often before families have been formally notified [and] recognises the serious psychological harm and trauma this causes to bereaved families, and the urgent need for legislative protection.

“Acknowledges the testimony of families, including those from this district, who have been directly impacted by the unauthorised sharing of videos and images of their loved ones in the immediate aftermath of fatal road incidents.

“Calls on the Northern Ireland Executive and the Department of Justice to prioritise the drafting and introduction of this legislation as a matter of urgency.”

Councillor Barr said footage of fatal collisions are often shared via social media, often before families are officially notified

“These are not just videos, they're someone's final moments,” he added.

“They're someone's brother, sister, mother, daughter, father, son, and families are being forced to witness it in the most horrific, public way imaginable.

“No family should ever have to discover the death of their child through a Facebook post, the devastation of it haunts you forever, and this is why we need Caoimhé’s Law.

“Because people must stop and think before posting [and] behind every accident there is a family waiting for a knock at the door.

“Right now, there is no specific law in Northern Ireland that criminalises the recording or sharing of such content, Caoimhé’s Law would change that.

“This isn't about censorship, it's about dignity, about decency, about respecting life even in its final moments.”

Sinn Féin councillor Fergal Leonard said unsolicited posts around fatal collisions causes “distress, pain and unnecessary suffering” to families.

He said: “During my time as a Fire Officer I have witnessed, on various roads in our district, people taking photographs and videos as they drove past or even stopped at RTCs.

“I totally condemn this sort of anti-social and inappropriate behaviour. I do hope the draft legislation can be drawn up and made into law, so families can get the privacy and the respect they deserve.”

Mayor Ruairí McHugh, who chaired the meeting, concluded: "I've had the privilege of meeting two different groups concerned with victims, Road Victim Support Northern Ireland-Donegal and Life After, and at both meetings, they raised that particular issue.”

“So I'm sure they'd be very appreciative, Councillor Barr, of you bringing that here today.”