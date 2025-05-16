Derry councillors mark Nakba 77th anniversary by calling for UN peacekeepers to be sent to Gaza amid ‘genocide’

Derry councillors have marked the 77th anniversary of the Nakba by calling for UN peacekeepers to be sent to Gaza immediately to distribute food amid what has been described as the ‘continuing genocide against the Palestinian people’.

At a meeting of the Council’s Health and Communities meeting on Thursday People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin referred to the forced expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes in the Nakba (catastrophe) of 1948.

Colr. Harkin proposed a motion calling on the Irish Government to request that UN peacekeepers be sent into Gaza amid what he referred to as the ongoing ‘genocide’.

His proposal was that ‘Council condemns Israel's barbaric blockade of Gaza and continuing genocide against the Palestinian people’ and that ‘Council condemns Israel's intentional starvation of Gaza's more than 2 million people in its attempt to kill as much of the population as possible and force them to leave their homes’.

Palestinians struggle to get their food rations outside a crowded distribution centre in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on May 15, 2025. Gaza rescuers said Israeli strikes and shelling on Thursday killed 82 people in the war-battered Palestinian territory, updating a previous toll. (Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP) (Photo by BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images)

He further moved that ‘Council agrees with the urgent call made by the UN's Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food, and will write to the Irish government calling on it to propose to the UN General Assembly the immediate sending of UN peacekeepers to Gaza to ensure the distribution of food and all means of sustaining life’.

SDLP Councillor Catherine McDaid backed the proposal, stating: “I think we all know we are in a genocide here. There are no words to describe it anymore. Starving people on purpose, it's not a famine, it's starvation. It is just unspeakable.”

Sinn Féin’s Sandra Duffy concurred: “It's a practical proposal of something we can practically do on the ground so the more voices that we raise around this horrible genocide that is just getting worse the better.”

DUP Alderman Niree McMorris and UUP Alderman Janice Montgomery both abstained from a vote on the proposal which otherwise passed without dissent.

Earlier committee members observed a minute’s silence at the request of Sinn Féin’s Pat Murphy.

Colr. Murphy said: “Today marks the 77th anniversary the Nakba, the catastrophic forced displacements of almost 750,000 Palestinian citizens from their homes, essentially ethnically cleansed by a Zionist militia in order to establish the State of Israel. The Nakba was not a singular event and signalled the beginning of decades of brutality, apartheid and oppression.”