Derry election prices set by Paddy Power and Colum Eastwood is 4/6 favourite ahead of Elisha McCallion at 11/10

Leading bookmaker Paddy Power has SDLP leader Colum Eastwood as favourite to win the Foyle Westminster seat in December.

Mr. Eastwood is shorter-than-even money to take the seat which was won by Sinn Féin's Elisa McCallion in 2017.

The SDLP are 4/6 while Sinn Féin are 11/10 to retain.

The DUP's Gary Middleton and Alliance's Rachel Ferguson are currently priced at 100/1.

East Derry, meanwhile, is among the safest of safe seats for the DUP and Gregory Campbell is 1/100 to be returned again in his adopted Limavady and Coleraine bailiwick.

The SDLP and Sinn Féin are rank outsiders at 66/1.

The UUP, Alliance and NI Conservatives are all priced at 100/1 on the Paddy Power book.

And in West Tyrone, Sinn Féin's Órfhlaith Begley is expected to retain a seat the party has held since 2001.