Derry Girls' Sister Michael sticks up for 'hard won' Good Friday Agreement

Derry Girls actress, Siobhán McSweeney, has used the most recent episode of the hit Channel 4 series to illustrate to global audience just how "delicate" and "precious" the Good Friday Agreement is to the people of Ireland.

The fifth episode of Derry Girls season two went out on Channel 4 on Tuesday evening.

Irish actress, Siobhn McSweeney, who plays nun, Sister Michael, in award winning Channel 4 comedy series, Derry Girls. (Photo: Channel 4)

Titled 'Prom', Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson) and the gang strutted their stuff at a school formal but the star of the show was the way in which Derry Girls writer and creator, Lisa McGee, introduced the peace process to a global audience.

As the girls boogie at the formal Da Gerry (Tommy Tiernan), Ma Mary (Tara Lynne-O'Neill) and Aunt Sarah (Kathy Kiera Clarke) are busy at home trying to fix a television.

Just as the television begins working again BBC NI news presenter, Donna Traynor, appears on the screen to announce the 1994 IRA ceasefire.

The ceasefire paved the way for the Good Friday Agreement four years later.

"After watching tonight’s episode of #DerryGirls do you now see why I get so upset when Westminster threatens the GFA?," said Siobhán McSweeney who plays the curmudgeonly but ever-popular, Sister Michael.

"Peace was hard won and remains a delicate precious thing," she added.

The sixth and final episode of Derry Girls season two will be broadcast on Channel 4 on Tuesday April 9 at the earlier time of 9:00p.m.