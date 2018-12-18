'Derry Girls' star Nicola Coughlan tackles Brexiteer Kate Hoey over IRA comment

'Derry Girls' star, Nicola Coughlan, called out prominent Brexiteer, Kate Hoey MP, over a comment she made about the IRA at a Leave Means Leave rally in London last week.

Mrs. Hoey, who was born in Co. Antrim, has been a Labour MP since she was first elected to the House of Commons in 1989.

'Derry Girls' actress, Nicola Coughlan, (left) and Labour MP for Vauxhall, Kate Hoey.

"We didn't spend 30 years in Northern Ireland stopping IRA terrorists killing soldiers, police, and civilians, in order to get a United Ireland to allow a few jumped-up EU bureaucrats and a complicit prime minister to try and do the same thing by the back door," said Mrs. Hoey.

Mrs. Hoey's comments were posted on Twitter by Sky News Political Correspondent, Lewis Goodall, on Friday evening.

'Derry Girls' star, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare Devlin in the hit Channel 4 comedy series, replied to Mr. Goodall's Tweet by saying: "Genuine Question: "Do British MPs know people in Ireland have the internet and can read the stuff they’re saying about us?" she joked.

Ms. Coughlan's post was retweeted more than 500 times and was liked by more 3,200 people.

"It was only 12 months ago when I was on a plane that landed in Dublin from UK," replied one woman.

"Three English men behind me had a discussion about whether Ireland was in the same time zone and what time it would be," she added.

Another Twitter follower replied: "No, they still think our most advanced form of technology is a potato masher."

However, not everyone agreed with Ms. Coughlan.

"Think you've got a brass neck. I'm sick hearing from smug Irish TDs preaching to Unionists and Tory MPs about their Good Friday Agreement," said one man.

"I think those of us who lived in Northern Ireland during the 70s and 80s have a better understanding about the troubles," he added.