The John and Pat Hume foundation have paid tribute to the late Nell McCafferty while Foyle Pride has said it is “shocked and saddened at the loss of one of our communities great champions”.

In a statement the John and Pat Hume Foundation said they were "deeply saddened at the passing of Nell McCafferty, a passionate and fearless campaigner for civils rights, social justice and equality.

"This original Derry girl was greatly admired by Pat and John. She was both a fierce critic and a loyal friend and had an unfailingly intelligent and irreverent sense of humour that they both enjoyed. Derry has lost one of our great women.”

In a statement issued this week as the Pride festival is ongoing in Derry, the Pride committee paid tribute to someone who was very much part of the long campaign for equality.

Nell McCafferty pictured encouraging her St Mary's Faughanvale team from the dug-out during her stint in Celebrity Bainisteoir. LV17-712MML

“Much will be rightly said in the coming days and weeks of Nell’s contributions to various campaigns and struggles, as well as tributes paid to her own personal courage and tenacity.

"The championing of women (as she was a founding member of the Women’s Liberation Movement) and the LGBTQIA+ community is central to any recognition of Nell’s life. Last year, Foyle Pride acknowledged and celebrated Nells huge contribution to bringing about change in the lives of the queer community in Ireland (North & South).

She was a monumental figure in Derry through it's most difficult and transformative years and we are aware, that when we say, ‘standing on the shoulders of giants’, Nell’s are some of the broadest.

"Born in 1944, the world Nell leaves behind is more open, tolerant and safer than the dark days when our community was criminalised and allies were few. Nell raised her voice for all of us because as a visable and outspoken lesbian woman, few of which there were at the time, she understood the pain and anguish our community faced. She was a fierce fighter, who challenged oppression and hypocrisy whenever she encountered it and so it is serendipitous that it was Foyle Pride week, that Nell left us and so we dedicate Pride to 'Our Nell'.”