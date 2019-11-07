Derry housing of 50 new social units hailed by Angela Dobbins

SDLP Councillor Angela Dobbins has said she is delighted to have proposed the approval for final amendments to the development of 50 social dwellings in the Ballynagard area of Culmore.

She said: “The site originally approved in December 2017 has had changes following a community consultation.

"The changes are to the community/recreational element which will consist of allotments, a play area and open space. In terms of public open space, this will include the provision of an equipped play-park for toddler and junior play.

"There will also be 19 allotments with parking availability within the open space area, a park land area, walkways, landscaping and outdoor seating areas.

“This development has taken 13 years to reach the final league of its journey. It is hoped that the construction stage of this exciting development can begin next Easter.”