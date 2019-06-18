Derry line going well so no Phase 3 plans: DfI

The Department for Infrastructure has said it has no plans to take forward Phase 3 of the Derry to Coleraine rail upgrade in the face of calls by the Into the West lobby for money to be released now.

A DfI spokesman said: “The Department has invested nearly £74m on significant upgrades on the rail network and associated infrastructure to the NW in recent years. This includes an investment of £46.3m in the Derry-Coleraine Phase 2 track renewal which introduced a new, modern signalling system and the construction of a passing loop at Bellarena which paved the way for the introduction of hourly services between Coleraine and Derry. In addition, DfI is investing £27.5m in the NW Multi Modal Hub which is due to open in Autumn 2019.

“As the track condition is performing well there are no plans to take forward Phase 3 of the Derry-Coleraine line.However, Translink is continuing to monitor this section of the line. It should be noted that this does not impact on any future decisions for faster trains or a direct train to Dublin.”