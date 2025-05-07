Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mayor of Derry & Strabane Lilian Seenoi-Barr will be in Washington DC this week for a talk by Forest Issac Jones on the links between the civil rights struggles in Derry and Alabama.

Mr. Jones, an award-winning author, will be discussing his most recent book, ‘Good Trouble: The Selma, Alabama and Derry, NI Connection 1963-1972’ at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library on Thursday, May 8.

The Mayor will attend the talk in celebratiion of the strong connection between the Black Civil Rights Movement in the United States and the Civil Rights Movement in NI, specifically the influence of the 1965 Selma to Montgomery marches on the 1969 Belfast to Derry march.

2025 commemorates the 60th anniversary of the Selma marches and his book includes interviews with Richard Smiley and Sheyann Webb-Christburg, who were both at Bloody Sunday in Selma and in the march to Montgomery at ages sixteen and eight respectively, as well as relatives of the Courageous Eight, whose family members were Selma citizens who started the movement and invited Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Selma to help fight with them.

Forest Issac Jones

The 'Good Trouble' study also focuses on the pivotal incidents at Burntollet Bridge and the Battle of the Bogside and provides a very comprehensive narrative of the connection between the two movements that have transformed both countries by examining the movements’ origins, its links, marches, protests, riots and dangerous confrontations, and the roles of individuals that helped bring change in both countries.

Mayor Barr said: “As the world commemorates the 60th anniversary of the seminal events at Selma I am delighted and honoured to be part of this fantastic event that discusses the affinities between the Civil Rights struggles in the United States and in Derry.

"It is a very proud moment for me as the first Black Mayor of NI and a political and community activist to be part of this fantastic opportunity to share experiences and look at ways of how we can learn from the past to create a better future for all.

"My attendance at the talk in Washington is recognition of the profound and enduring connection between the civil rights movement in the United States and the struggle for equality here in our own city and region.

"The bravery and determination of activists in the US inspired many in NI, demonstrating the power of peaceful protest in the face of injustice."

Mr. Issac Jones said: “I have been a long time admirer of Mayor Barr. She is a fierce advocate for the beautiful city of Derry and its citizens. I appreciate her diligent work to bring more resources to the city.

"Derry is known as the 'civil rights' city of NI. It is going to be a thrill for me and a pleasure to share the stage with her and talk about the book, Good Trouble, and the connections between our country and NI.”

“Dr. King's approach to protest continues to resonate across generations and continents,” said Richard Reyes-Gavilan, Executive Director of DC Public Library. “By highlighting the connections between the American Civil Rights and Catholic Civil Rights Movement in NI, this program offers another example of what the beloved community that Dr. King believed in looked like and celebrates the people who have continued to embody his ideals.”