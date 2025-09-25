Derry mayor Ruairí McHugh plans reception for ‘breath-taking’ Féile

By Andrew Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 25th Sep 2025, 10:37 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 10:39 BST
Derry City and Strabane District Mayor, Ruairí McHugh, says he plans to hold a Mayoral recognition event for organisers of this year’s Féile Derry.

At September’s Full Council Meeting, the mayor said he was only able to attend “a small amount” of the over 150 events during the festival, which took place from August 6 to 15.

Mayor McHugh added: “It was just absolutely breath-taking to see not only the events taking place, [but] going through the programme [and] seeing the amount of events each day; maybe 20, 30 events every day, from fun days [to] films [and] talks, it was just absolutely fantastic.”

“On the final day I tried to get around as many of those events as possible because I just felt as Mayor it was important for me to be seen standing with those communities, who were intent on showing the city a positive positive light.

“As I say it was just really breath-taking to see the amount of positive work.”

