Derry MLA calls for unwanted gifts in SVP appeal

Foyle MLA Mr Durkan has appealed for donations of both new or good condition items. He said: “Vulnerable people are in need all year around and this year in particular has presented significant challenges for many households. The New Year will be a difficult time for many, so in recognition of that I’m appealing to the public and the inherent generosity of the people within this city to ask for donations of any unwanted Christmas gifts, whether you have doubled up on items or are in a position to help others less fortunate than yourselves, we would be very grateful for your donations.”