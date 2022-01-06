Derry MLA calls for unwanted gifts in SVP appeal
SDLP Communities Spokesperson Mark H Durkan has launched an ‘unwanted Christmas gifts’ appeal in aid of St Vincent de Paul.
The new appeal will run throughout the month of January.
Foyle MLA Mr Durkan has appealed for donations of both new or good condition items. He said: “Vulnerable people are in need all year around and this year in particular has presented significant challenges for many households. The New Year will be a difficult time for many, so in recognition of that I’m appealing to the public and the inherent generosity of the people within this city to ask for donations of any unwanted Christmas gifts, whether you have doubled up on items or are in a position to help others less fortunate than yourselves, we would be very grateful for your donations.”
The drop off point is located at Mark H Durkan MLA constituency office 141H Strand Road, Frank Longs Complex, Derry.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVP) was founded in Ireland in 1844 and today it is the largest voluntary charitable organisation in the country. During its history it has helped people in need for generations.
“Our focus is on practical approach to dealing with poverty, alleviating its effects on individuals and families through working primarily in person-to-person contact by a unique system of family visitation and seeking to achieve social justice and equality of opportunity for all citizens,” the charity states.