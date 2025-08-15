Derry MLA Mark H Durkan has publicly called for the removal of flags, emblems and offensive items from bonfires in Derry.

The SDLP Foyle representative urged those building the bonfires in the Bogside and Creggan areas of the city to remove any offensive items before they are lit on August 15.

Mr Durkan said: “The appearance of a large number of flags on the Bogside and Creggan bonfires ahead of them being lit on Friday evening is really disappointing.

"We have to call this out for what it is, it’s wrong when flags and emblems are burnt on bonfires in July and it’s wrong in August too.”

SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan.

Mr Durkan said he visited the Bogside bonfire site several weeks ago and engaged with some of the young people involved in its construction.

"It was clear,” he said, “that they took enormous pride in their involvement and I wish we could harness the effort and application that they have put into this into something more positive. I attempted to explain to them the futility of burning flags and emblems and the hurt that can cause. I again appeal for all of these flags and symbols to be removed from both bonfires.”

He added: “Far from being a celebration of culture, these bonfires are turning into nothing more than an opportunity to poke the other community in the eye.

"That gets us absolutely nowhere and leaves us trapped in a cycle that is holding this place and our young people back.”