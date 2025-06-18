Derry MLAs urge Executive to provide stable arts funding for organisations like Echo Echo

Derry MLAs have called on the Executive to recognise the strategic importance of the arts and to provide local organisations such as Echo Echo with stable funding.

SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin said: “Many of us swell with pride when people from outside Northern Ireland talk of the region's cultural assets, including shows such as 'Game of Thrones', 'Blue Lights', 'Line of Duty' and, of course, 'Derry Girls'.

"While news headlines, as we have seen over the past week, are too often about the worst aspects of Northern Ireland's society, our culture represents some of the very best.”

Mrs. McLaughlin was speaking as she proposed a motion calling on the Communities Minister Gordon Lyons to work with the Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald ‘to realise the full potential of the arts and creative industries by publishing a multi-year funding and delivery plan by October 2025’.

Echo Echo in Derry city centre.

"Derry is the second city of this place. It receives 12 per cent of the funding. I want to see every region get proper arts funding and every artist be supported, but I also want to be assured that the arts potential in our city — a city that most Members know to be bursting with creative potential — is properly supported.

"Realistically, how can we say that it is when organisations such as Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company and others have had their funding cut,” said Mrs. McLaughlin.

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson concurred, stating: “Everybody in the Chamber will agree that Derry city is well renowned for its status as the first City of Culture, and, equally, everyone will agree that the success of that time was wholly due to the vibrancy, character and dedication of our local artists and our local arts organisations.”

She spoke of how Derry artist Muire McCallion and other Equity members visited Stormont last November and told MLAs how creatives are being forced to emigrate.

"Why are we exporting our creatives and denying their contribution to their own communities?” she asked.

Mrs. Ferguson raised the low levels of arts funding in the North compared with the rest of Ireland and Britain.

“Unfortunately, as we have heard, as a result of austerity, we have the lowest per capita investment in arts. It is approximately £5 per person here, but it is twice that amount in Wales and four times that amount in the Republic of Ireland.

"That needs to be addressed through additional investment and support over a longer period. Just recently, in Derry, the Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company lost 100% of its core annual funding programme, endangering staff roles, community outreach and the very sustainability of its dance studio in the city walls.

"We have a duty to protect that group and so many others. The arts have a significant social value. Arts Matter has suggested that, for every pound invested in arts, there is an £8 return in local economic benefits,” she remarked.

She called on the arts minister to act.

"We need to rebalance distribution geographically and ensure that places such as Derry, Strabane, Coleraine, Fermanagh and our rural areas receive their fair share. We need to enable and support arts organisations, not help to close them down. We need to provide stability for key organisations such as Echo Echo,” she said.