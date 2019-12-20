Derry mood was for revived Stormont says Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin

Fianna Fáil leader and SDLP ally Micheál Martin has said that whilst canvassing for Colum Eastwood in Derry he encountered strong support for the resurrection of Stormont.

Speaking in the Dáil this week as talks to reestablish power-sharing entered a new phase, Deputy Martin said he found most people he met in Derry wanted Stormont back.

Fianna Fil leader Michel Martin with ally Colum Eastwood.

“In last week’s election, the two largest parties lost over 12 per cent of the vote and received a very clear message from the people that they want action on urgent issues such as health and schools and they want politicians to go back to work,” said the Cork South-Central T.D.

“From knocking on doors in Derry, that was a very clear message I received. When I was out canvassing with Mr. Colum Eastwood and my party colleagues were canvassing with Ms. Claire Hanna, Michael Savage and others, there was a very clear message that the people wanted the politicians to go back to work,” he added.

Deputy Martin said it was possible the dormant Assembly elected in March 2017 will be revived imminently without a fresh election being called because, he suggested, Sinn Féin and the DUP are not yet in the mood for another poll after Thursday’s results.

“Because of this and many other reasons, such as the fact that the largest parties know another Assembly election would weaken their positions, there is every reason to believe there will actually be a deal before January 13,” he stated.