Derry MP Colum Eastwood expected to stand down as SDLP leader
Mr. Eastwood has not confirmed the move but a Press Conference is due to take place in Derry later today.
Belfast SDLP Councillor Séamas De Faoite said: “Thank you Colum Eastwood for giving leadership and voice to the SDLP’s vision and values during the chaotic Brexit years.
"The foundation of the New Ireland Commission has helped us to chart a path towards a country free from the divisions of sectarianism, poverty and partition.”
High-profile Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan said: “Colum Eastwood led the SDLP with distinction during very challenging times.
"He was a strong leader of nationalist Ireland, following in the great tradition of Hume and Mallon. I wish him well in the future and hope he remains actively involved in politics.”
Former British Secretary of State Julian Smith said he was really sorry to read that Colum Eastwood is stepping down as SDLP leader.
"Whilst many differences on many issues, he is an exceptional communicator and I am certain will remain a key player in the UK and Ireland political fray. Ar aghaidh! [forwards].”
It’s been speculated that Claire Hanna, the South Belfast MLA, is likely to replace Mr. Eastwood as the SDLP leader following the party’s annual conference in October.
The new leader will be chosen from the party’s parliamentary party across Westminster and Stormont comprising Mark Durkan MLA, Claire Hanna MP, Cara Hunter MLA, Daniel McCrossan MLA, Patsy McGlone MLA, Colin McGrath MLA, Sinéad McLaughlin MLA, Justin McNulty MLA and Matthew O’Toole MLA.
