A new sign marking Eglinton Village as the birth place of six times Paralympic Champion Jason Smyth has been put in place in the village’s Main Street close to the Carmoney Road junction to commemorate his achievements. Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Ruairí McHugh pictured with Jason Smyth following the official unveiling of a new sign recognising Eglinton Village as the birth place of six times Paralympic Champion as, Anna, Ellie, Lucy, Logan, Oisin and Erin from Broadbridge and Eglinton Primary schools each held one of the athletes Gold Medals. Included are Jason's parents Diane and Lloyd, Pam Hardeman from the community and local Councillor Declan Norris. Picture Martin McKeown. 23.06.25

Visitors to Eglinton will now be greeted on arrival with a new welcome sign paying tribute to local hero and gold medal winning athlete Jason Smyth.

The sign was unveiled by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, who joined Jason and his family to share in the special moment.

Mayor McHugh took the opportunity to pay tribute to Jason’s exceptional performance in the world of athletics, where he has overcome the challenge of sight deterioration from the age of nine when he was diagnosed with Stargardt Disease, to achieve major success in both Paralympic and elite non-Paralympic events.

He retired in 2023 after a breathtaking career claiming six gold medals at the Paralympic Games in the 100m and 200m events. He also picked up eight gold medals at World Championships, six gold medals at European Championships and a gold at the World Indoor Championships over 60 metres, bringing the total to 21.

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Ruairí McHugh presented Jason Smyth with a framed replica of the new sign following its official unveiling. Picture Martin McKeown. 23.06.25

Jason has since been sharing his knowledge and experience with young up and coming athletes in his role as Strategy Manager with Paralympics Ireland not to mention scooping the top prize for his impressive footwork in popular RTE show Dancing with the Stars.

Councillor McHugh said he was an inspirational ambassador for the City and District, proving anything is possible.

“Jason Smyth has had a phenomenal career and is widely acknowledged as the fastest Paralympian on the planet - unbeaten in 17 years of Paralympics - so it is only fitting that he is celebrated here in Eglinton where he grew up,” he declared.

“Jason’s commitment, dedication and success is a real inspiration for anyone who dreams of one day succeeding in sport. No matter what the barriers, with enough commitment, courage and belief you can make it.

Jason Smyth pictured with his medals at the new sign marking Eglinton Village as the birth place of six times Paralympic Champion which has been put in place in the village’s Main Street close to the Carmoney Road junction to commemorate his achievements. Picture Martin McKeown. 23.06.25

“I am delighted to join with the people of Eglinton in paying this tribute to Jason and ensuring that all visitors to the village know that this is where his dream began.”

Jason meanwhile said: “I am always proud to be associated with Eglinton which I will always regards as my home.

“Now as I look back on my career after retirement, I am so grateful for all the support from the local community over the years as they shared in my successes and cheered me on at the finish line. It’s a very special place and I want to thank the Mayor, Council members and the local community for this wonderful acknowledgement, it really means so much to myself and my family.”