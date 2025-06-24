Derry Paralympian Jason Smyth honoured in his home village of Eglinton
The sign was unveiled by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, who joined Jason and his family to share in the special moment.
Mayor McHugh took the opportunity to pay tribute to Jason’s exceptional performance in the world of athletics, where he has overcome the challenge of sight deterioration from the age of nine when he was diagnosed with Stargardt Disease, to achieve major success in both Paralympic and elite non-Paralympic events.
He retired in 2023 after a breathtaking career claiming six gold medals at the Paralympic Games in the 100m and 200m events. He also picked up eight gold medals at World Championships, six gold medals at European Championships and a gold at the World Indoor Championships over 60 metres, bringing the total to 21.
Jason has since been sharing his knowledge and experience with young up and coming athletes in his role as Strategy Manager with Paralympics Ireland not to mention scooping the top prize for his impressive footwork in popular RTE show Dancing with the Stars.
Councillor McHugh said he was an inspirational ambassador for the City and District, proving anything is possible.
“Jason Smyth has had a phenomenal career and is widely acknowledged as the fastest Paralympian on the planet - unbeaten in 17 years of Paralympics - so it is only fitting that he is celebrated here in Eglinton where he grew up,” he declared.
“Jason’s commitment, dedication and success is a real inspiration for anyone who dreams of one day succeeding in sport. No matter what the barriers, with enough commitment, courage and belief you can make it.
“I am delighted to join with the people of Eglinton in paying this tribute to Jason and ensuring that all visitors to the village know that this is where his dream began.”
Jason meanwhile said: “I am always proud to be associated with Eglinton which I will always regards as my home.
“Now as I look back on my career after retirement, I am so grateful for all the support from the local community over the years as they shared in my successes and cheered me on at the finish line. It’s a very special place and I want to thank the Mayor, Council members and the local community for this wonderful acknowledgement, it really means so much to myself and my family.”
