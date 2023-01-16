The organisers have confirmed the Bogside venue will again host one of the largest gatherings of independent radical press, book sellers, publishers and distributors from across the country.

A spokesperson for the Derry Radical Bookfair said: "The first international radical book fair of the year will once again be hosted in the heart of the Bogside as part of the week of events around Bloody Sunday commemorations.

"This year comes with added book launches on 'Punk and Anarchism' as well as on 'James Connolly' both created by local authors.

Setting up stall at Pilot's Row last year.

"Our speakers’ corner comes with talks on 'Mutual Aid in Practice' with a number of contributions from several activist groups."

The organisers say the fair has branched out this year to include a number of novel elements.

"We also have some hot vegetarian and vegan food as well as a 'Pop up Gaeltacht' corner both of which adds a new dimension to the days events. In all we hope this will make this years radical bookfair yet another successful events.

“For ourselves, the idea behind creating our own radical book fair in Derry came following successful book fairs both in London and Dublin.

Members of the public browsing at the 2022 Radical Bookfair.

"The initial concept had grown out of the first ever Anarchist Bookfair in London back in the early 1980s as part of an effort to provide solidarity and support to both independent, radical booksellers and publishers at that time who produced and distributed important and vital political texts relating to feminist, anarchist, queer, marxist and environmentalist thinking.

“Over the last number of years the Derry Radial Bookfair has been recognised as an important event in the anarchist and radical book fair calendar which forms part of the international Alliance of Radical Book Sellers.

"We believe that it’s important to include local booksellers as well as national and international book publishers and book distributors. A wide range of stalls help promote radical ideas from queer liberation, anarchism, republicanism and marxism, as well as locally produced books on Irish politics and labour history and local social history,” the spokesperson said.

The Derry Anarchists' stall last year.

The fair kicks off on Saturday, January 28, from 12pm until 5pm at the Pilot’s Row Community Centre in Rossville Street.

For more details please visit our site: www.derryradicalbookfair.wordpress.com