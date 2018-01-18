Derry's Martina Anderson hits out at Donald Trump over Palestine

Sinn Fein M.E.P. has critiscised U.S. President, Donald Trump, and his administration for, what she describes as, "withholding" aid money earmarked for Palestinian refugees.

The Trump administration gave over $60m to a U.N. agency but held back a further $65m.

State department spokeswoman Heather Nauert repeated President Trump's demand on other nations to provide more funds because he believes the U.S. pay more than its fair share.

Ms. Anderson, who is from Derry, described the decision taken by the Trump administration as "deplorable" and predicted it would have a "devastating impact" on people living in Palestine.

“The decision to withhold more than half of a tranche of funding for an agency supporting Palestinian refugees is deplorable.

“This decision will have a devastating impact on the lives of many Palestinian refugees as the agency could be forced to cut health care, education and social services."

Ms. Anderson added: "This will only make the growing humanitarian crisis in Palestine even worse.

“The international community, including the U.S., should stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people, they have a responsibility to protect the rights of the Palestinian refugees and provide them with essential services.”