Derry Sinn Féin candidate Elisha McCallion subjected to 'vile, disgusting, misogynistic abuse' says Michelle O'Neill

The Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill has condemned 'vile, disgusting, misogynistic abuse' that's been levelled at the party's candidate for Foyle Elisha McCallion.

She said there should be zero tolerance for online abuse against election candidates.

“Those in public life are often targeted with online abuse, threats, harassment and intimidation and it is often women who are targeted most but no matter how often it occurs it should never be tolerated.

“My colleague Elisha McCallion has been the victim of such online abuse, particularly in recent days, and much of it has been vile, disgusting, misogynistic abuse.

“No one, including public representatives, should be expected to put up with this," said the Sinn Féin leader.

Ms. O'Neill said such abuse took a toll not only on politicians themselves but also on their families.

“Elisha has children who should not be exposed to abuse like this so publicly directed at their mother.

“No one should have to face this type of abuse and I would call on all those in public life, from across all parties to come together and to condemn it so those responsible are sent a clear message that it will not be tolerated,” she stated.