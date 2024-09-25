Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has said 16 and 17-year-olds should have the right to vote, as he urged the British government to honour the democratic will of the Assembly by transferring powers to extend the mandate to younger people.

The current voting age in Northern Ireland is 18 years old, similar to the rest of the island, while in Wales and Scotland you can register to vote at 14 and be allowed to vote in parliamentary and local elections at 16.

Foyle MLA Mr Delargy was commenting after the Assembly this week backed a Sinn Féin motion calling for the change to be implemented.

Pádraig Delargy said: “Extending the franchise to 16-year-olds would be positive democratically and encourage young people to engage politically.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Padraig Delargy.

“Young people should not be forced to depend on older voters to represent their distinct interests and varied values.

“Sinn Féin, along with others, tabled and successfully passed a motion in the Assembly calling for the vote to be extended to 16 and 17-year-olds.”

Mr Delargy said that while this was an important recognition, the British government retained the power to make the required legislative change and has, to date, refused to do so.

“However, the Assembly has again today backed votes for 16 and 17-year-olds so the onus is now on the new British government to honour this,” he added.

“Labour’s own manifesto committed to votes at 16 so it should now either legislate for this or transfer the necessary powers to the Assembly so we can do it ourselves.”