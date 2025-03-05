Derry Sinn Féin MLA has welcomed progressive legislation to make school uniforms more affordable

‘Cutting school uniform costs will keep money in pockets of workers and families’ – Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson.

The Foyle MLA has welcomed the next stage of progressing legislation to make school uniforms more affordable.

She was speaking after the second stage of the School Uniforms Bill passed in the Assembly.

Ferguson said: “This legislation is a real opportunity to finally cut the costs of school uniforms and keep money in the pockets of workers and families.

“Sinn Féin has consistently supported legislation to cut the costs of school uniforms and PE gear considerably to make a real difference to families.”

Continuing Ciara Ferguson said this bill must remove requirements for expensive branded items and permit the use of affordable high street alternatives.

“Families, many of whom are struggling to cope with rising living costs, need to see urgent action on this issue.

“Sinn Féin will work with all parties to progress this through the Assembly as quickly as possible.”