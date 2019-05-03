Derry & Strabane Election 19: Big turnout with increases of over 5% in Foyleside and Ballyarnett

The turnout is up substantially - in some areas by over 5 percentage points - in the four District Electoral Areas counted thus far in Derry City and Strabane District Council following yesterday's local government elections.

In the Ballyarnett DEA, which overs the greater Shantallow area and Culmore, the vote rose by an impressive 6.89 per cent from 49.2 per cent in 2014 to 56.09 per cent yesterday.

There was a similar sharp rise of 5.43 per cent from 51.4 per cent to 56.83 per cent in the Foyleside DEA which stretches from the Strand area to Coshquin and takes in Rosemount, Foyle Springs, Ballymagroarty and Hazelbank

And in the rural Faughan DEA, which comprises the Waterside's rural hinterland from Eglinton to Newbuildings, the turnout was up 3.78 per cent from 49.5 per cent five years ago to 53.28 per cent in 2019.

And while the increase in the Derg DEA (the Castlederg, Sion Mills and Newtownstewart areas) was more modest at 1.24 per cent, the turnout is still up from 61.6 per cent to 62.84 per cent and the area looks set to again post the highest vote of any DEA in the Council area as it did in 2014.