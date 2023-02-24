The request was made by Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly after People Before Profit Councillor Maeve O’Neill highlighted the ongoing dangers faced by asylum seekers.

Colr O’Neill stressed the importance of mobilising against hate and fear, particularly in the face of attacks on refugees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It’s important for this Council to note the large mobilisation in Dublin last Saturday of 50,000 people on an Ireland For All march where people from all across this island came together to say no to the scapegoating of refugees and no to the toxic lies of the far right.

Police the the scene after an attack.

“I think it’s really important like this is the type of mobilisation that we need to send a strong message to fascists here who’ve been whipping up hate and fear. “

The PBP elected representative informed the chamber that since the last council meeting, there has been an attack on asylum seekers in Merseyside, which highlights the ongoing dangers faced by those who are subjected to hatred and discrimination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important to reiterate that there’s there’s great hope in the fight back and the challenge on the far right that people coming together brings, but the dangers continually exist in England, here and in the South and I think it’s just important that we reiterate our council’s opposition to any of that hate and division from the far right,” she concluded.

Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly stated that the Belfast Multicultural Association building had been subject to multiple attacks, resulting in damage to the building, cars, and harm to staff.

PBP Colr. Maeve O'Neill.

He said: “It got to the stage where it was so intense that the staff were too afraid to go back and they’ve done great work. This was basically a charity and the devastating fact is that the community has now lost the benefits of that building.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colr Donnelly requested that the council consider sending a letter of solidarity and support to the organisation.

Mayor, Colr Sandra Duffy expressed support for the letter of solidarity, noting that her party colleague Deirdre Hargey had been in regular contact with the association in Belfast.

Gillian Anderson

Independent Colr. Gary Donnelly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad