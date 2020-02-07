Derry uni debate is like ‘Groundhog Day’: SF MLA

Sinn Fein’s Martina Anderson has likened Derry’s university debate to “Groundhog Day’.

The new Foyle MLA says it is “appalling” that plans for the expansion of Ulster University’s Magee campus appear not to have made any significant headway since her election to the European Parliament back in 2012.

Martina Anderson.

“It’s as if I’m returning to a Groundhog Day situation,” she says.

“The things we were talking about when I was first elected to the Assembly in 2007 are, unbelievably, still being talked about. This is unacceptable.

“I’ve been saying for years that UU is not stepping up to the plate as regards its Magee campus.

“Magee and its very real potential can’t be the poor relation to the other UU campuses.

“To return to the Assembly to find that there are still issues with the business case for the medical school is so disappointing. It’s simply not good enough.

“It is long past time that Ulster University prove itself to the people of Derry by supporting Magee in the way this city wants and has been demanding for far too long. It is time to step up to the plate.”

Ms Anderson says it is encouraging that the ‘New Decade’ agreement pledges the Stormont Executive to expand university provision at Magee, including through the establishment of a graduate entry medical school.