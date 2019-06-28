Derry volunteers annual commemoration

This weekend will see hundreds of republicans gather for the annual Derry Volunteers Commemoration where they will remember their patriot dead.

Speaking ahead of the commemorations, a spokesperson for the Derry Republican Graves Association said: “Like every commemoration or event we do, we always try to ensure that as much planning goes into them as possible and that they are carried out with dignity and respect.

“Apart from Easter, this weekend would be the next biggest event outside of our annual dinner and local commemorations.”

The Derry Republican Graves Association spokesperson said that the annual Book of Remembrance event will take place tomorrow (Saturday), June 29 at 3.00 pm in Ráth Mór. During this event, the names of republicans who have passed away over the course of the last year will be added to the book.

“On Sunday, June 30, at 1.00 pm, the annual commemorative march takes place from Central Drive to the City Cemetery to honour the fallen Volunteers of the Derry Brigade Óglaigh na hEireann.”

This year’s event will also feature a rededication of the Republican plot in the City Cemetery.