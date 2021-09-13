Derry's new Sinn Féin MLAs: Who is Pádraig Delargy?

Pádraig Delargy

He is a keen gaeilgeoir with an interest in Gaelic football and Irish traditional music.

A graduate of Queen’s University and Ulster University with PGCE, Pádraig currently works as a Primary School Teacher in the city.

He has a passion for education and strongly believes that it offers young people an opportunity to determine their future and that it should be accessible to all.

In 2018, Pádraig played a key role in establishing the Patricia Hughes Bursary Scheme in memory of his late aunt. The scheme gives £4000 each year to pupils from low-income households leaving St. Columb’s College to support them through their time at university.

His priority for Derry is developing a first-class mental health service, improving third level education, building more social and affordable homes and delivering more jobs for the north west and advancing the conversation on Irish unity.