The Department for Justice has refuted welfare claims after an MLA raised concerns about a dog that, he says, has been ‘incarcerated for life’ in Magilligan prison in Derry.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon Burrows, a former Derry police commander who is now an Ulster Unionist MLA, claimed in the Stormont Assembly that the animal has no handler or master and is regularly walked by a sex offender.

"There is not single animal charity that has not, to me, expressed outrage that a dog has been placed, with the title of ‘comfort dog’, inside Magilligan prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has no master, and it has no handler. I am unaware of any service dogs that are in that position. Anyone who understands pets or working dogs professionally knows that they need to have a handler and a master. This dog does not go home; it lives in the prison,” said Mr. Burrows.

Magilligan prison

Speaking in the Stormont Assembly Mr. Burrows claimed prison service staff ‘are very uncomfortable with the fact that the dog is there’.

He added: “It is housed in the H2 wing, and it is walked by a sex offender. We agree that there is a role for rehabilitation, but there have to be proper boundaries and proper safeguards for our animals.

"Therefore, I ask for cross-community and cross-party support. We need to look out for this animal. You cannot pluck out an animal and put it in a prison with no trained handler and never let it go home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to recent allegations concerning the animal, a Department of Justice spokesperson said: "Bailey is registered with a local veterinary practice and is in good health. Local council officials have recently visited Magilligan Prison and confirmed that Bailey is in excellent condition, appropriately housed and properly safeguarded.

“The Prison Service takes its duty of care for animals’ safety and well-being very seriously and has also an established record of working with a range of animal charities to offer a caring home and a purposeful life to many dogs.

"For many years dogs have played a crucial role in the Service, supporting staff in maintaining security and safety at establishments. The benefits of dogs providing emotional support is now widely recognised and in the prison environment they can offer support to people with poor mental health and addiction issues. This helps promote positive changes in behaviour and reduce stress and anxiety.

“Support dogs are highly valued and well cared for team members and have helped countless prisoners who have been in crisis. It is our intention that this work will continue for many years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DoJ confirmed that Animal Welfare Officers from Mid & East Antrim Borough Council recently met with Bailey and closely inspected both his condition and his living arrangements.

Among the findings were that Bailey was in ‘excellent health’; his accommodation was ‘suitable, clean, and safe’; he was never ‘left alone with any individual prisoner or prisoners’.

"The concerns raised by external organisations regarding Bailey’s welfare are unfounded. Based on direct observations and welfare officer reports, Bailey is in excellent condition, appropriately housed, and properly safeguarded. His care exceeds minimum standards, and his role within the prison continues to provide emotional support benefits in a safe and well- managed manner,” a report said.