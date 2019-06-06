Donald Trump protest to be held in Derry

A protest against the visit of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to Ireland will take place in Guildhall Square this afternoon.

The demonstration has been organised by People Before Profit Alliance Councillor for the Foyleside District Electoral Area (DEA), Shaun Harkin, and is being supported by the Derry Antiwar Coalition; Derry Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign, United Against Racism, UNISON Community Branch, Foyle Pride, Alliance for Choice, Youth Equality in Education, Stop the Cuts Campaign, Zero Waste North West and Extinction Rebellion organisations.

It is due to take place at 5.30 p.m.

Colr. Harkin said: "Donald Trump embodies everything that's wrong in the world today. He's a billionaire who won support by fueling racism, sexism, homophobia and hatred of the vulnerable.

"He poses as a rebel but he's a class warrior for the super wealthy and corporations. He has defended murderous white supremacists in the US and embraced the far-right across the globe. What he stands for represents a threat to humanity."

The local councillor said the U.S. President should not have been invited to Ireland or the United Kingdom.

Colr. Harkin pointed out, however, that the reportage around Mr. Trump and the privatisation of the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK merely highlighted a process that was already well underway.

"Trump has talked about wanting to see the NHS privatised - but this is already happening. Trade unionists, community activists, nurses, teachers and social justice campaigners will be joining together in Derry to add our voice to the opposition to Trump and his politics of hate.

"We are interested in building a people power coalition that organises for a world without everything that Trump stands for. We are for solidarity, cooperation and equality. Trump tramples on these values so the rich and corporations can plunder public services and the planet for profit," said Colr. Harkin.