Donegal disability advocate and motivational speaker Nikki Bradley appointed to Seanad

Donegal disability advocate and motivational speaker, Nikki Bradley, has been appointed to the Seanad by An Taoiseach Simon Harris.

Ms Bradley is to take over the position from Regina Doherty, who was elected to the European Parliament.

An Taoiseach Simon Harris said: “I am pleased to nominate Nikki Bradley as Taoiseach’s nominee to Seanad Éireann, where her extensive advocacy work and deep personal commitment will greatly contribute to our legislative process.

"Nikki’s journey is an inspiring testament to the power of dedicated voices in our national conversation. Her tireless advocacy work has illuminated the path toward greater inclusivity and understanding in Ireland.

“I am deeply confident in Nikki’s ability to bring about meaningful change. Her expertise and passion are exactly what we need to address the challenges and opportunities facing those with disabilities today.

“Nikki represents the best of what we strive for in public service—an unwavering commitment to bettering the lives of every individual. Her voice in the Seanad will undoubtedly echo the strength and hope needed to move Ireland forward, and I look forward to seeing her impact.”

Nikki Bradley said: “I am honoured to have received the Taoiseach’s nomination and will use my time in the Seanad to lobby on behalf of those living with disabilities. Having lived experience gives me the unique opportunity to truly understand the difficulties people with reduced mobility face on a daily basis.”

“I plan to raise the issue of Defective Blocks in the Seanad as I have seen firsthand the devastation this has caused to the people of Donegal. More work needs to be done in this area and I hope to make some leeway with that”.

Nikki Bradley has been selected as Taoiseach Simon Harris' nominee to Seanad Eireann.Picture by Fergal PhillipsReleased on behalf of Fine Gael.

“I want to encourage more young people to use their vote. More education is needed in this area, and I hope to be heavily involved in that.”

Ms Bradley was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma at aged 16 and survived the rare and often deadly form of bone cancer. She is the founder of ‘Fighting Fit For Ewing’s’, which aims to increase awareness about the disease while encouraging people to view exercise as a form of rehabilitation.