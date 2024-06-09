Donegal elections: 100% Redress' Ali Farren and Fianna Fail's Martin McDermott both elected on first count in Carndonagh LEA
Malin Head man Farren topped the poll and is also the first 100% Redress candidate to get over the line. The party was set up in response to the defective block crisis.
The total poll in North Inishowen was 8009. There were 70 spoiled votes, creating a valid poll of 7939.
Farren received 2253 votes, well ahead of the quota of 1588 and McDermott received 2069.
Labour Party Councillor Martin Farren is on 1001 first preference votes, while Sinn Fein’s Albert Doherty is on 996. Fine Gael’s Johnny McGuinness is on 736, followed by Independent Paul Barry McKinney on 374. Sinn Fein’s Toni Devine received 262 first preferences while Irish People Party’s Donal McKinney received 193 while Michael White, Green Party is on 55 votes.
Carndonagh is a four seat LEA.
