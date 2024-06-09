Watch more of our videos on Shots!

100% Redress candidate Ali Farren and Fianna Fail Councillor Martin McDermott have been elected on the first count to the Donegal County Council’s Carndonagh (North Inishowen) Local Electoral Area.

Malin Head man Farren topped the poll and is also the first 100% Redress candidate to get over the line. The party was set up in response to the defective block crisis.

The total poll in North Inishowen was 8009. There were 70 spoiled votes, creating a valid poll of 7939.

Farren received 2253 votes, well ahead of the quota of 1588 and McDermott received 2069.

Ali Farren.

Labour Party Councillor Martin Farren is on 1001 first preference votes, while Sinn Fein’s Albert Doherty is on 996. Fine Gael’s Johnny McGuinness is on 736, followed by Independent Paul Barry McKinney on 374. Sinn Fein’s Toni Devine received 262 first preferences while Irish People Party’s Donal McKinney received 193 while Michael White, Green Party is on 55 votes.