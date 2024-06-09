Donegal elections: Sinn Fein's Jack Murray and 100% Redress' Joy Beard elected on first count in Buncrana LEA
The total poll in the Buncrana LEA was 9198, with 141 spoiled votes and a valid poll of 9057. The electorate was 17,578.
Sitting councillor Jack Murray received 2,248 first preference votes, well ahead of the quota of 1,510.
Joy Beard received 1587. The 100% Redress Party was formed in response the defective blocks crisis. She is followed by Fianna Fail’s Councillor Paul Canning on 1267, Sinn Fein’s Terry Crossan on 973, Fianna Fail’s Fionan Bradley on 847, The Irish People’s Kim McMenamin on 567, Fine Gael’s Peter McLaughlin on 499, Sinn Fein’s Niamh McGuinness on 480, Liam Mulligan from Aontu on 159, Eamon McGee (Non Party) on 90 and the Green Party’s Jason le Masurier on 89.
Buncrana (South Inishowen) is a five seat LEA.
