Donegal fishers face ‘Armageddon’ with mackerel quota to be slashed due to overfishing by neighbouring fleets and stock collapse

Donegal fishers face ‘Armageddon’ if ‘devastating’ cuts to mackerel, blue whiting and boarfish quota are introduced next year by the European Union.

That’s according to Pearse Doherty who said swingeing reductions proposed by the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) will have massive repercussions.

The ICES want the EU’s mackerel quota slashed by 70 per cent next year. Reductions of 41 per cent for blue whiting and 22 per cent for boarfish are also proposed.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Doherty said: “The Irish fishing and seafood industry received terrible news in the past week that there will be further devastating cuts to the mackerel quota as well as cuts to blue whiting and boarfish.

Greencastle harbour

"This has been referred to as economic Armageddon by the industry. My constituency of Donegal will be hit really hard by this.”

Deputy Doherty accused the EU of standing by whilst neighbouring fleets overfished.

"The European Commission has known for many years about the reckless overfishing of mackerel by fishing fleets from Norway, Iceland, the Faroe Islands, Russia and Britain but it has taken no meaningful action and there have been no repercussions,” he said.

The local industry was already reeling from the loss of mackerel under the Brexit Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).

Under its terms the EU relinquished 25 per cent of fish previously caught by European boats in 'British' waters.

Donegal mackerel fishers had hitherto been heavily dependent on fish taken in UK waters.

The Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation (KFO) has warned the ICES advice relating to three of the most important Irish pelagic species, if translated into fishing opportunities for 2026, will result in losses for the Irish industry of more than €50m compared to 2024.

The KFO blamed the worrying decline in mackerel on overfishing by other fleets.

Ciaran Doherty, KFO chair, said: “The increase in fishing effort in the summer months has wrecked the fishery. The number of Russian, Icelandic, Faroese and Greenlandic vessels operating in international waters has almost doubled.

"The Russians are being facilitated by foreign companies who are handling their fish with little or no monitoring. Now the science confirms what is plain to see – the stock is close to collapse”.

In the Dáil Deputy Doherty asked: “Is it acceptable in his view and in the Government's view that the fishing fleets from the countries that have recklessly overfished mackerel continue to fish in our waters?

“Is the Government finally going to stand up for Ireland and our fishing communities in the face of this economic Armageddon, as they call it?”

The Tánaiste Simon Harris recently visited Donegal and met with fishers.

"I know what a worrying time this is for people, as do the Minister [or Agriculture, Food and the Marine], Deputy [Martin] Heydon, and the Minister of State, Deputy [Timmy] Dooley, who has specific responsibility for the area. There is no doubt that the proposals are deeply concerning. They will significantly impact on the Irish seafood sector.

“Ireland has repeatedly raised the overfishing of key stocks by some coastal states outside the EU. The Minister of State, Deputy Dooley, will continue to highlight this critical issue for our fishers and engage intently with the EC and other member states on possible actions we could take to protect our stocks,” he said.