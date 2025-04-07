Donegal learner driver’s test cancelled because of black-and-white insurance disc

Charles Ward

A learner driver from Donegal had their driving test cancelled because their insurance disc was printed in black and white.

That’s according to Charles Ward, who said insurance companies are increasingly asking customers to print their own discs to save costs.

The Donegal TD told the Dáil this has led to the cancellation of tests because black-and-white insurance discs are not deemed valid.

“I am sure the Taoiseach is aware there are extremely long waiting lists for driving tests across the country. I have been contacted by many of my constituents who are taking tests in Letterkenny, Donegal town and Buncrana.

“As the Taoiseach can imagine, when people do manage to secure a test, it is important that it go ahead. Unfortunately, this was not the case for one of my constituents, whose test was immediately terminated because the insurance disc on his car was printed in black and white.

"This is completely unacceptable. It is unacceptable that most insurance companies, rather than post them out, now require customers to print their own discs in a bid to save costs. Most people, including myself, were unaware of the colour printing requirement. Does this requirement expand beyond driving tests? If there was an accident, would a car with a black-and-white disc legally be insured?

"Will the Taoiseach look into this matter and ensure that people are not being penalised for having black-and-white discs?” asked the Drumkeen-based TD.

The Taoiseach, Micheál Martin said he would ask the Minister responsible to respond to the query.