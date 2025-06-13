Dooley says government working to end invalid British blockade of Rockall fishing grounds

Junior fisheries minister Timmy Dooley says the Irish Government is continuing to work towards ending the British blockade of the Rockall squid grounds.

"Reaching an agreement on issues relating to Rockall remains an important issue for the Government and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is in ongoing contact with relevant Scottish and UK authorities in this regard.

“This is an area on which I hope to contribute constructively in the months ahead. We are working on a programme of meetings with respective ministers in other European countries and in the UK. To that end, we will be meeting my counterpart in London on July 6,” said the Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The blockade of the grounds has regularly been raised by Pádraig Mac Lochlainn.

In April the Donegal TD said the embargo had cost the Greencastle fleet 25% of the value of the fishery.

He estimated it could be costing the Irish squid fishery anything from €5m to €6m per annum.

Mr. Dooley acknowledged Deputy Mac Lochlainn’s interest.

“Irish fishermen desire to return to fishing in the waters around Rockall, especially for squid.

“Rockall is a small uninhabited and uninhabitable rock located approximately 160 nautical miles west of the Scottish islands of St. Kilda and 230 nautical miles to the north west of Donegal. Ireland has not sought to claim sovereignty over Rockall. The UK claimed sovereignty over Rockall in 1955 and formally sought to annex it as part of Scotland under its 1972 Island of Rockall Act.

“The consistent position of successive Irish Governments is that Ireland does not recognise Britain's claim of sovereignty over Rockall.

“Accordingly, Ireland does not accept that a 12 nautical mile or 22 km territorial sea exists around Rockall. We understand that the UK takes a different view. That might not surprise us,” he said.

The minister said ‘Rockall and similar rocks and skerries have no significance for generating an exclusive economic zone or establishing legal claims to be the continental shelf’.

"We believe this position is reflected in the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which provides at Article 121.3, ‘Rocks which cannot sustain human habitation or economic life of their own shall have no exclusive economic zone or continental shelf’,” he concluded.