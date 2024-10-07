Drumahoe to Caw A6 progress depends on optimum remediation strategy, says O’Dowd

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Progress on the Drumahoe to Caw section of the A6 remains dependent on the completion of an Optimum Remediation Strategy, roads minister John O’Dowd has said.

The Minister for Infrastructure said: "As you will be aware, part of the works for A6 Phase 2 encroach on the illegal Mobuoy waste site and the final design will need to take this into account.

"My Department continues to work collaboratively with the NIEA and other stakeholders, to progress the remediation of this site. This integrated approach will ensure that any proposals take account of each parties’ requirements, including those associated with the A6.”

Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan asked the minister about the road upgrade.

The Faughan breached at Mobuoy during flooding in 2017.

Mr. O’Dowd said: “My officials are currently waiting on DAERA to confirm their Optimum Remediation Strategy and provide a programme for the remediation of the Mobuoy site.

"Once this information is provided, my Department will then be able to develop a delivery strategy, including project timeline, for progressing A6 Phase 2.”