Dublin reallocating €29m from A5 funding commitment to support public transport services in 26 counties

The Irish Government is reallocating €29m from funding promised for the A5 transport corridor in order to support public transport services in the 26 counties this year.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport James Lawless confirmed the move while outlining proposed departmental spending to the Oireachtas Select Committee on Transport and Communications.

“It is proposed to reallocate €29m from the A5 Border to Derry road across to the current public transport services to ensure sufficient funds exist to support public transport services to finish out to year end,” he told MLAs.

Earlier this year the Irish Government reinstated funding for the A5 with an increased pledge of €600m (£514m).

An initial commitment of £400m had been withdrawn by Dublin in 2011.

Alan Farrell, Fine Gael TD and Cathaoirleach asked Minister Lawless if he could give a brief overview of how the reprofiling of the money had arisen.

Deputy Lawless said the A5 was part of ‘a wider project to connect the north west that goes from Clontibret in Monaghan across the Border right through Derry into Donegal and beyond’.

"That is a very significant commitment by Government. It is aligned with the shared island project in terms of cross-Border funding. The price tag is much greater than €29m. It is multiple of that, in fact.

"However, the €29m that was allocated is not required in the current year. It will not be drawn down at this stage. It is being carried over and that will from part of separate Estimates for next year. Rather than having that sort of wither on the vine, it is being reallocated within public transport services,” he explained.