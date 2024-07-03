Dungiven bank closures have had impact on rural constituents who must not be left behind: Hunter
and live on Freeview channel 276
The SDLP MLA warned rural constituents must not be left behind when it comes to access to banking services.
Ms. Hunter raised the matter with the Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald at Stormont on Tuesday.
“The Minister will be aware of the bank closures in Kilrea, Garvagh and Dungiven, amongst other places, in our constituency of East Derry.
"Undoubtedly, those closures have been detrimental for our constituents. I am aware that financial services are a reserved matter, but, in her role as Finance Minister, what can she do to ensure that our rural constituents are not left behind when it comes to banking services?” she asked.
Dr. Archibald replied: “The Member is right. One of the reasons why I am so concerned about the closure of the branch network is the impact on my constituency and constituents, particularly in rural areas.”
The minister, however, said the Executive has a ‘limited ability to directly influence the decisions that banks take in their own commercial interest’.
"As I have said, it is my plan to reconvene the banking round table with key stakeholders in the autumn, bringing together the likes of the Financial Services Union, business bodies, consumer and community organisations, the Post Office, credit unions, Link, Cash Access UK and UK Finance, which is the banking industry representative body. My officials will set up that meeting in due course,” she stated.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.