DUP reject Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal within minutes of it being agreed with EU

The DUP has said its position on Boris Johnson’s new Brexit deal remains the same despite the Prime Minister and EU officials stating publicly a deal has been agreed.

Prime Minister Johnson described the new treaty as a “great new deal”.

“We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment,” tweeted Mr. Johnson.

E.U. Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker, described the agreement as “fair and balanced”.

“Where there is a will, there is a #deal - we have one!

“It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal,” he added.

DUP leader, Arlene Foster, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The DUP issued a statement on Thursday morning saying they were unable to support Mr. Johnson’s treaty and within minutes of the agreement being announced by the Prime Minister and EU officials, a DUP spokesperson said: “Our statement still stands”.

E.U. Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, was unable to confirm if Prime Minister Johnson gave the E.U. a guarantee that his government would be able to get the new treaty passed in the House of Commons by M.P.s on Saturday.