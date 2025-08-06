Durkan blasts growing barriers faced by Derry citizens applying for passports

Mark Durkan

Mark Durkan has blasted what he has described as the ‘growing barriers’ faced by citizens from Derry in applying for passports that are not suffered by people living across the border.

The SDLP MLA cited discrepancies in application criteria and photographic ID requirements that do not apply to applicants in the South.

Speaking after raising the matter again with the Minister of Finance, John O’Dowd, specifically around the difficulties facing single mothers seeking to secure a passport for their child, Mr Durkan said: “Citizens in Northern Ireland have a unique and hard-won right to identify as British, Irish or both. However, for many wishing to avail of an Irish passport, that right is increasingly difficult to realise.

“The current passport application system presents disproportionate barriers to citizens in the North, which are not experienced by those in the South. It is unjust and fundamentally undermines the principle of equal access.”

Mr. Durkan complained about the Passport Office’s non-acceptance of various forms of ID issued in the North.

“The refusal to accept Electoral ID on its own, a form of ID issued by the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland, while accepting the Public Services Card in the South, is unfair.

"It often forces applicants into the absurd position of applying for a British passport or a driver’s licence solely to meet ID requirements, incurring additional delay and cost,” he said.

Single mothers from Derry too face added barriers when applying for passports for their children.

“A key concern is the difficulty facing single mothers where absent fathers cannot be contacted. In such circumstances, this vulnerable cohort is required to complete an affidavit when applying for a passport on behalf of their child, despite this condition not being applied to citizens in the South.

“I’ve raised this issue with the Finance Minister and welcome confirmation that the Department is actively engaging with the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs on this matter.

"The current process continues to sets citizens from the North at a disadvantage; complicating access to important documents to which they are entitled. This must be urgently rectified,” said Mr. Durkan.