Durkan calls for Climate Change Act 2022 to be amended after A5 ruling

Mark Durkan has called for the Climate Change Act 2022 to be amended after approval for the A5 was quashed in the High Court because it was deemed to be in breach of its provisions.

Mr. Durkan asked if the Infrastructure Minister, in conjunction with her Executive colleagues, would ‘prepare emergency amending legislation to clarify the relevant section or sections of the Climate Change Act 2022, which, in its entirety, was voted through by all in the House, that preserves its core purpose while clarifying that it cannot be used to block action that is necessary to save lives, or does she have a plan B?’

Speaking on Monday after the ruling was made Ms. Kimmins said: “As I said, I want to see a solution. We need to act in immediacy, but it is important that we do so very thoroughly. Today's ruling is a detailed decision, the implications of which we do not know at this stage, because we received the judgement less than three hours ago.

"It would be remiss of me to start saying that I will do this or do that without considering the judgement in great detail. I will engage thoroughly with my legal team and my officials on that, because, as I said, this is the third time that there has been a legal challenge about that road.

"Families are tired and want to see it built, and that is my priority. After we work our way through the judgement, we will be in a better position to comment.”

The Minister described the ruling as ‘deeply disappointing’ and ‘heart-breaking, particularly for all who have campaigned very strongly and for all the families who have put so much time and effort into doing so, despite dealing with their own grief and loss’.

“They believe that the A5 upgrade is the way to ensure that no other family goes through what they have gone through. That is something on which we all should reflect, because the judge, in giving his judgement today, reflected on how the decision would cause anguish and heartbreak for all those families.

"As I said, it is a detailed judgement. It will take some time for me, my officials and my legal team to go through the detail of it and see what the implications are and how we chart a way forward.

"The road needs to be built. We cannot allow any more lives to be lost, and I am determined to find a solution and a way forward, because lives are too important. I do not want any other family to have to go through what those families have experienced.”

A motion endorsing the bill that led to the Climate Change Act (NI) 2022 was unanimously resolved at Stormont in March 2022.

The Act sets targets for the ‘years 2050, 2040 and 2030 for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions; to provide for a system of carbon budgeting; to provide for reporting and statements against those targets and budgets; to confer power to impose climate change reporting duties on public bodies; to provide for reports and advice from the Committee on Climate Change; and for connected purposes’.

Under its provisions all departments must ensure net emissions for the year 2050 are 100 per cent lower than the baseline.