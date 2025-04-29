Durkan claims ‘overdue expansion’ of Magee creating a ‘gold rush’ for HMOs in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The expansion of Magee has created a ‘gold rush’ for Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMO) causing anxiety and putting pressure on housing supply in local neighbourhoods.

Thus claimed SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan who quizzed the Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins on the matter at Stormont.

Mr. Durkan asked if she was ‘aware of a situation in his constituency where pressures have been created by the overdue and welcome expansion of the university, which has created a "gold rush" for HMOs, causing anxiety and putting pressure on planning and housing supply in neighbourhoods around the community and whether the Department can work with the council to alleviate the problems and allay concerns’.

Ms. Kimmins responded: “I thank the Member for his question and recognise the significance of the announcement about Magee university. Hopefully, that will be huge for the north-west.

Mark H. Durkan

"To alleviate the issues, as in many other cases, we need to work collaboratively and collectively, not just through the planning process but in our work with NI Water and in addressing any other barriers that may be holding back potential for delivering new housing and HMOs, to ensure the best outcome for everybody.”

The SDLP MLA said he understood the publication of a planning strategy as part of the local development plan in Derry and Strabane was ‘imminent’ and that ‘work will then begin on a local policies plan that will look at thresholds or limits on the number of HMOs in specific areas or streets’.

He asked the minister to ensure the ‘intervening period will not create a no man's land or "no plans land" that can be exploited by developers at the expense of local neighbourhoods’.

Ms. Kimmins said: “With any such work, it is important that we get it right, that we do not leave gaps that could be exploited and that the benefits are seen by the people to whom they are directed. We have to look at all those potentials as part of that process.

"In expediting any process, I would be concerned, at the same time, to take the right time to ensure that the work is done properly. I welcome any input or contributions from the Member or others in the area on those concerns so that they can be addressed early in the process.”