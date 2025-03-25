Durkan describes NIAO report on emergency temporary accommodation as 'damning'
A report published by the Auditor General, Dorinnia Carville, this morning reveals 4,700 households were in temporary accommodation in the North in 2023-24 compared to 1,700 households a night in 2017 (a 176% increase).
The unprecedented demand cost the Housing Executive almost £39 million in 2023-24.
And whilst the majority of this was on self-contained, single let accommodation, the NIHE spent over £12m on hotels and B&Bs last year, compared with around £7.5 million in 2022-23 and £0.9 million in 2018-19.
Mr. Durkan said: “This report is a damning account of the Executive’s apathy and ineptitude on housing. For the last few years I called on Communities Ministers and the NIHE to get a handle on spiralling emergency accommodation costs.
"While I appreciate the need to get a roof over one’s head, the persistent failure to adequately fund homelessness prevention year after year has driven demand to the point where it consumes over half of the total homelessness expenditure. It’s madness to pour money into such an unsustainable and short-term fix.”
The Foyle MLA claimed the report illustrated government strategies have failed.
"Social housing targets are not being met and while we welcome the Housing Supply Strategy, it’s just words on paper, meaningless without funding.”
