Durkan expresses concern over proposed NIHE office closures and move to one Derry city centre site
Members of staff have been advised that the NIHE’s Collon Terrace, Waterside, Waterloo Place and Richmond Chambers premises will all be vacated under the proposals which are subject to an ongoing consultation until June 9, 2025.
Mr. Durkan said: “I’m deeply concerned about the potential impact this move will have. My office has already been contacted by staff worried about the implications for their vulnerable service users, particularly those with mobility issues and the additional travel costs on low-income households.”
The NIHE confirmed it plans consolidating services at Carlisle House at the corner of Carlisle Road and Horace Street. It said footfall at local offices has declined considerably over a decade.
But Mr. Durkan said: “These offices are a key support within the community and many individuals will be lost without that local access. While NIHE say that customer habits have changed, citing a 70 per cent drop in footfall over the last decade, it’s important to recognise that this figure does not account for the significant and lasting impact of the pandemic, nor the widespread shift to remote working.
"I’d be interested to know how this figure was determined. I know that many service users have expressed a preference for face-to-face appointments, as accessing housing officers or patch managers by phone or email can be challenging.”
