Durkan expresses zero confidence in Executive delivering on social housing targets with over 6,000 waiting in Derry

Mark Durkan has said he has no confidence in the Executive delivering its social housing targets with over 6,000 waiting for a home in Derry alone.

"We were told that the Programme for Government would be ambitious. We were actually told that it is ambitious, promising nearly 6,000 social homes by 2027.

"However, this year, we will struggle to build barely 1,000 — half the target that the Executive set. Ministers laud that and the housing supply strategy as some sort of victory when, in Derry alone, over 6,000 people are waiting for a home. That is not ambition; it is abdication,” said the SDLP MLA.

Mr. Durkan was speaking after proposing a motion at Stormont on Tuesday that the Assembly ‘notes the Programme for Government (PFG) target to commence work on at least 5,850 new social homes by the end of the mandate; expresses regret that as little as 1,000 new social homes will be built this year; believes that the Executive are failing to address the housing crisis; and expresses a lack of confidence in the Executive to deliver their Programme for Government targets’.

Mark Durkan

An amendment to the motion was moved by UUP MLA Andy Allen.

This removed the clauses that ‘the Executive are failing to address the housing crisis; and expresses a lack of confidence in the Executive to deliver their Programme for Government targets’ and acknowledged the Minister for Communities Gordon Lyon’s ‘stated commitment to tackle homelessness and boost housing supply, including the introduction of the affordable rent scheme, the allocation of £10 million for the loan to acquire move-on accommodation and the decision to allow the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) to use its reserves to purchase properties for temporary accommodation’.

This motion passed with the support of the DUP, Alliance, UUP and TUV.

During the debate Mr. Durkan called on the Executive to ‘properly fund social housing, curb the ballooning cost of rent and temporary accommodation, repurpose public land and do it fast, address the growing number of empty homes across our communities and reuse them for people who are crying and dying for a roof over their heads, and tackle the waste water infrastructure crisis’.