Durkan reports 122% hike in ‘cost of two-up two-down’ home in Derry on private rental market
Mr. Durkan warned many families are ‘struggling to keep their heads above water in such impossible circumstances’ and said increasing rent rates within the private rental sector are leading to growing homelessness presentations.
"I have witnessed a 122 per cent increase in rental market costs in the past five years for a basic two-up two-down home in the Derry area, where the issue has been made even worse by the quest to provide more-profitable student accommodation. How can anyone be expected to keep their head above water in such impossible circumstances?” he asked, during a debate in the Assembly on Monday.
The SDLP MLA was speaking in support of a motion calling for the protection of private renters.
“We have heard, the private rented sector in Northern Ireland is the fastest growing across these islands, with twice as many families living in private rented housing here than in the social sector.
“The repeated failure of successive Executives to meet social housing supply targets has led to more low-income households floundering in a largely unregulated sector. Since 2020, the writing has been on the wall for private renters at risk of poverty, eviction and homelessness.
“That has resulted in a 48,000 household-long social housing waiting list, driven by the unaffordability and instability of the private rented sector, with the loss of private rental accommodation being responsible for an estimated 33 per cent of all homelessness presentations,” said the Foyle MLA.
Mr. Durkan noted how renting is ‘no longer a stepping stone’ but the only option for many families and individuals and warned that this was leaving many people in a precarious position.
"Between 2022 and 2023, there was a 17 per cent increase in the number of households made homeless owing to the loss of their private rental home.
"I have spoken with countless renters who, after spending a decade or more living in, and caring for, a property, were evicted for daring to make a reasonable request for repairs or that persistent problems with damp be addressed,” he said.
