Eastwood asks Benn to support businesses impacted by Trump’s tariffs as Martin warns of threat to economy

Colum Eastwood has urged Hilary Benn to support local businesses if they are impacted by Donald Trump’s looming tariff announcement.

The Foyle MP raised the matter in the British House of Commons on Wednesday ahead of the US President’s so-called ‘Liberation Day’ announcement of tariffs on imports to the United States, which is expected at around 9pm.

“The Secretary State will be aware that over the past couple of decades investment from US companies in Northern Ireland has been important for economic growth and for cementing the peace process.

"As we all await the announcement from the President of the US later today, will the Secretary of State give some thought to supporting businesses that could be detrimentally affected by any potential tariffs in Northern Ireland?” he asked.

The White House. (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images)

Mr. Benn replied: “We are going to have to wait and see what the US Administration decide. As I have already indicated, the Government will take the steps that are necessary in the national interest, but we are seeking to negotiate an agreement, and that work is continuing, notwithstanding what is announced later today.”

Meanwhile, Micheál Martin has warned the imposition of tariffs has huge implications for the Irish economy and tax base.

Figures show Ireland was the second largest exporter to the United States in the EU in 2024 after Germany (€161 billion), with €72 billion exported. Ireland (53.7 per cent) also had the highest share for the US in its extra-EU exports.

A large proportion of this trade is in pharmaceuticals, which Mr. Trump has indicated he will be targeting with tariffs of up to 25 per cent.

Speaking in the Dáil, the Taoiseach said: “This is, without question, the most serious issue to face the Irish economy in a long time, and it’s clear that the scale of these tariffs will be very, very significant in European terms.

“I would, in the first instance, say Ireland does not believe in tariffs. The EU does not believe in tariffs, and the EU doesn’t want tariffs.

“So the EU hasn’t started this. Ireland hasn’t started this. The bottom line is this, however, that ultimately, to get this into a sustainable landing zone for the future, negotiations are key.

“Part of the approach in designing any countermeasures from the EU will be the negotiating table.”