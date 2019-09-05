Eastwood blasts Sinn Féin for abstention; Duffy attacks SDLP for having sworn oaths to Elizabeth II

Sinn Féin and the SDLP have clashed again over abstentionism with Colum Eastwood claiming Elisha McCallion should have taken her seat at Westminster but Sandra Duffy branding the SDLP 'sell-outs' for formerly swearing oaths of allegiance to Elizabeth II of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MLA, welcoming the passage of the European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 6) Bill through the House of Commons yesterday, attacked both local DUP MPs who voted with the British Government against the bill and local Sinn Féin MPs for continuing to abstain from the British Parliament.

He said: “Once again, as the interests of people, communities and businesses on this island hang in the balance, our MPs, with the exception of Sylvia Hermon, are either standing on the sidelines or supporting the opposition team. It isn’t good enough.

“It’s a strange state of affairs when we’re relying on arch Tories to stand against their leader instead of the MPs elected to represent our communities."

But Sinn Féin group leader on Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy, responding on Twitter, stated: "To those who continuously ask SF to give up their principles and swear an oath to a foreign queen... #NotGoingToHappen #WiseUp #IrishRepublican #SDLPFail #StoopSellOuts."