Eastwood calls for NDNA promise of £1m for Northlands addiction centre in Derry to be fulfilled

Colum Eastwood has called for a promise of £1m for a new Northlands Centre addiction treatment facility in Derry to be fulfilled.

"The people of Derry were made a promise during the NDNA negotiations - I remember because I negotiated that particular part of it - where the Northlands Centre would get a million pounds for the redevelopment of a brand new centre for addiction.

"Now the Northlands organisation has saved countless lives in Derry. Now they are being told by the Department of Health in Stormont that their core funding has been cut and that this money is not guaranteed to them,” said the SDLP MLA at Westminster on Wednesday.

He asked the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Fleur Anderson if she agreed ‘the Department of Health is in no position at all to undermine an international agreement’.

In her response Ms. Anderson said it was ‘now for the Northern Ireland Department for Health to consider how best to use this funding and bring forth a business case to the government on that basis’.

She described Mr. Eastwood as ‘a powerful advocate for his constituents, for the Northlands Centre and for the need for services to tackle the scourge of addictions’.

"I join him in recognising the need for support for people with addictions but it is now up to the Department of Health - it is devolved - to bring forward a business plan based on their review of addiction services for what will provide the best support to the most people.”