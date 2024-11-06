Eastwood urges British Gov. to work with airlines to reduce air fares from Derry to London

Colum Eastwood has called on the British Government to work with airlines to try to bring air fares from Derry to London down, saying they are ‘out of reach for many people’.

The SDLP MP said: “I think we have finally figured out why the shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland [Hilary Benn] has not yet been able to make it to Northern Ireland.

"I thank the Government and the Northern Ireland Executive for their recent commitment to the City of Derry Airport. The public service obligation (PSO) on the Heathrow route is very important for connectivity to the north-west of Ireland.

"When the Minister reviews the PSO for the next tranche of funding we hope to get, will he do some work with the airlines to bring fares down? They are out of reach for many people in the area.”

City of Derry Airport (Lorcan Doherty Photography)

Mike Kane, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Transport, replied: “I join him in encouraging the shadow Secretary of State to go to Northern Ireland, which is a fine country.

"The hon. Gentleman knows that I visit regularly, coming through Belfast and Derry/Londonderry. It is a great place to live, visit, work and do business.

"On the specific points about prices, I think there are 19 flights or more a week in summer from Derry/Londonderry, which is well connected. I suggest that the hon. Member gets involved with the airlines and the airport owners but, yes, we can look at that when we come up to review the PSO.”

Speaking following the exchange the former SDLP leader said: “CoDA is a vital piece of transport infrastructure, not just for local people but as a means of generating investment in our city. Sustaining the airport is important for Derry’s future.

“I was pleased when the PSO route between Derry and London was renewed earlier this year and new routes from the airport are great news.

"But it is important that flight fares are accessible to people who want to use our airport rather than making the journey elsewhere."

He said he was glad Mr. Kane committed to reviewing this during the next renewal of PSO routes.

"I will continue to work to make Derry flights more accessible for everyone,” said the SDLP MP.